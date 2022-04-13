Clayton Kershaw flirting with history, perfect through seven innings against Twins

UPDATE: Kershaw struck out Byron Buxton and induced a pop fly and ground ball out to remain perfect through seven innings. He has thrown 80 pitches.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is perfect through six innings of Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. On 69 pitches, Kershaw has struck out 12 while we wait to see if manager Dave Roberts will send out the pitcher to continue his chance at history. Blake Treinen started warming up between innings, per Fabian Ardaya.

Kershaw returned to the Dodgers on a one-year deal as the 34-year-old pitcher starts his 15th season with the organization. This was Kershaw’s first start of the 2022 campaign. He has already notched one no-hitter on his Hall of Fame resume. Kershaw no-hit the Colorado Rockies on June 18th, 2014 and struck out 15 batters. He was one baserunner shy of a perfect game as Hanley Ramirez had an error in the 7th inning.