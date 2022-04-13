 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo suspended for Game 1 vs. Warriors

Campazzo picked up the suspension after an incident in the final game of the regular season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets
Facundo Campazzo of the Denver Nuggets catches an inbound pass against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena on April 7, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Ethan Mito/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets will be without Facundo Campazzo for Game 1 of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors due to a suspension. Campazzo shoved Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington in the final game of the regular season, resulting in the disciplinary action from the league.

Campazzo was a solid rotation player for the Nuggets for most of the season but failed to find regular minutes as the campaign came to a close. He only played nine minutes in the season finale. The last time Campazzo played more than 10 minutes in a game was March 9.

The Nuggets have already started relying more on Bones Hyland and Bryn Forbes in the backcourt, so this suspension will do little to change Denver’s rotation. Campazzo’s stock as a pending free agent continues to go down, and this suspension will take away at least one game where he would’ve had a chance to show some value.

