Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo suspended for Game 1 vs. Warriors

The Denver Nuggets will be without Facundo Campazzo for Game 1 of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors due to a suspension. Campazzo shoved Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington in the final game of the regular season, resulting in the disciplinary action from the league.

Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo has been suspended for Game 1 of the playoffs vs. Warriors for shoving Lakers' Wayne Ellington. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2022

Campazzo was a solid rotation player for the Nuggets for most of the season but failed to find regular minutes as the campaign came to a close. He only played nine minutes in the season finale. The last time Campazzo played more than 10 minutes in a game was March 9.

The Nuggets have already started relying more on Bones Hyland and Bryn Forbes in the backcourt, so this suspension will do little to change Denver’s rotation. Campazzo’s stock as a pending free agent continues to go down, and this suspension will take away at least one game where he would’ve had a chance to show some value.