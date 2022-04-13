 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Eloy Jimenez suffers ankle contusion in Wednesday’s game vs. Mariners, considered day-to-day

The injury blows keep coming for the White Sox early in 2022.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Seattle Mariners v Chicago White Sox
Eloy Jimenez of the Chicago White Sox looks on against the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Update: Jimenez’s X-Rays came back negative. He is considered day-to-day, which is a great relief for Jimenez, the White Sox and their fans.

The Chicago White Sox pulled outfielder Eloy Jimenez from Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners after he experienced ankle soreness, according to the team. He’s being evaluated further.

This is yet another injury blow for the White Sox early in the season, with the team already seeing Lucas Giolito and Yoan Moncada suffer setbacks. Jimenez was one of the team’s prized prospects and was expected to be a big offensive contributor this season. He did suffer an injury last season but came back and finished the season with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 55 games to help the White Sox win the AL Central.

If Jimenez does miss time, look for the White Sox to lean more heavily on Tim Anderson and Luis Robert offensively. Jose Abreu will also have to take on a bigger role. As far as a replacement outfielder goes, Adam Engel and Gavin Sheets could see additional playing time.

