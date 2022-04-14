Full list of tee times for Round 2 of RBC Heritage

The PGA Tour is in South Carolina this week for the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. The action started on Thursday, April 14th and continues Friday, April 15th with the first tee times set for 7:10 a.m. ET. Stewart Cink won the event for the third time in 2021 shooting a 19-under.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:10 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the 2022 RBC Heritage from 7 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 RBC Heritage on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, and Sungjae Im and the trio of Sepp Straka, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar. That first trio tees off at 8:27 a.m. ET on Tee #10 and the second trio tees off at 8:38 a.m. ET also on tee #10.
2022 RBC Heritage Second Round Tee Times
|Time
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:10 AM
|Tee #10
|Ian Poulter
|Wesley Bryan
|Maverick McNealy
|7:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Scott Brown
|Cameron Tringale
|Alex Noren
|7:21 AM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Wise
|Camilo Villegas
|Alex Smalley
|7:21 AM
|Tee #1
|Scott Piercy
|Brian Stuard
|Tommy Fleetwood
|7:32 AM
|Tee #10
|Harold Varner III
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Morgan Hoffmann
|7:32 AM
|Tee #1
|Brice Garnett
|Bill Haas
|Wyndham Clark
|7:43 AM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Brehm
|Patton Kizzire
|Jim Furyk
|7:43 AM
|Tee #1
|K.H. Lee
|Brendon Todd
|Dylan Frittelli
|7:54 AM
|Tee #10
|Nick Taylor
|Brandt Snedeker
|Danny Willett
|7:54 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Gay
|Lanto Griffin
|J.T. Poston
|8:05 AM
|Tee #10
|C.T. Pan
|Davis Love III
|Zach Johnson
|8:05 AM
|Tee #1
|Chad Ramey
|Matthias Schwab
|Chez Reavie
|8:16 AM
|Tee #10
|Collin Morikawa
|Stewart Cink
|Webb Simpson
|8:16 AM
|Tee #1
|Garrick Higgo
|Nate Lashley
|Rickie Fowler
|8:27 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Smith
|Joaquin Niemann
|Sungjae Im
|8:27 AM
|Tee #1
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jim Herman
|Brian Harman
|8:38 AM
|Tee #10
|Sepp Straka
|Dustin Johnson
|Matt Kuchar
|8:38 AM
|Tee #1
|Scott Stallings
|Jonathan Byrd
|Anirban Lahiri
|8:49 AM
|Tee #10
|Troy Merritt
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Adam Hadwin
|8:49 AM
|Tee #1
|Danny Lee
|Brandon Hagy
|Matthew NeSmith
|9:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Michael Gligic
|Bryson Nimmer
|James Piot
|9:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Adam Svensson
|Takumi Kanaya
|Morgan Deneen
|11:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Young
|Davis Riley
|Sahith Theegala
|11:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Sam Ryder
|Harry Higgs
|Hank Lebioda
|12:01 PM
|Tee #10
|Russell Knox
|Kevin Streelman
|Doug Ghim
|12:01 PM
|Tee #1
|Peter Malnati
|Emiliano Grillo
|Roger Sloan
|12:12 PM
|Tee #10
|James Hahn
|Charl Schwartzel
|Kramer Hickok
|12:12 PM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Pat Perez
|Mito Pereira
|12:23 PM
|Tee #10
|Si Woo Kim
|Kevin Na
|Charley Hoffman
|12:23 PM
|Tee #1
|J.J. Spaun
|Luke List
|William McGirt
|12:34 PM
|Tee #10
|Joel Dahmen
|Carlos Ortiz
|Kevin Tway
|12:34 PM
|Tee #1
|Branden Grace
|Graeme McDowell
|Henrik Stenson
|12:45 PM
|Tee #10
|Hudson Swafford
|Lucas Glover
|Robert Streb
|12:45 PM
|Tee #1
|Tom Hoge
|Jason Kokrak
|Sung Kang
|12:56 PM
|Tee #10
|Cam Davis
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Luke Donald
|12:56 PM
|Tee #1
|Daniel Berger
|Corey Conners
|Mackenzie Hughes
|1:07 PM
|Tee #10
|Richy Werenski
|Tyler Duncan
|Martin Trainer
|1:07 PM
|Tee #1
|Patrick Cantlay
|Kevin Kisner
|Billy Horschel
|1:18 PM
|Tee #10
|Michael Thompson
|Adam Long
|Charles Howell III
|1:18 PM
|Tee #1
|Jordan Spieth
|Justin Thomas
|Shane Lowry
|1:29 PM
|Tee #10
|Chesson Hadley
|Denny McCarthy
|Adam Schenk
|1:29 PM
|Tee #1
|Chris Kirk
|Nick Watney
|Beau Hossler
|1:40 PM
|Tee #10
|Ben Martin
|Doc Redman
|Joseph Bramlett
|1:40 PM
|Tee #1
|Russell Henley
|Henrik Norlander
|Stephan Jaeger