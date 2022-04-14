Full list of tee times for Round 2 of RBC Heritage

The PGA Tour is in South Carolina this week for the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. The action started on Thursday, April 14th and continues Friday, April 15th with the first tee times set for 7:10 a.m. ET. Stewart Cink won the event for the third time in 2021 shooting a 19-under.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:10 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the 2022 RBC Heritage from 7 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 RBC Heritage on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, and Sungjae Im and the trio of Sepp Straka, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar. That first trio tees off at 8:27 a.m. ET on Tee #10 and the second trio tees off at 8:38 a.m. ET also on tee #10.