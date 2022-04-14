NASCAR schedule for Cup Series this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Bristol, Tennessee for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race. It will be held on Sunday, April 17th at 7:00 p.m. ET. The race is held on the dirt track at the Bristol Motor Speedway. There will be two practice sessions on Friday, April 15th and they will air on FS1. Qualifying will be held on Saturday on FS2 and then the race will be Sunday on FS1. This will be only the second time that the race has been held on a dirt track.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Food City Dirt Race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Christopher Bell (+800), Joey Logano (+900), Chase Elliott (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) as the top-five drivers with the best odds to win the race.

All times below are ET.

Friday, April 15th

3:05 p.m. — Practice 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

4:05 p.m. — Practice 1, NASCAR Cup Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

5:35 p.m. — Practice 2, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

6:35 p.m. — Practice 2, NASCAR Cup Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Saturday, April 16th

4:30 p.m. — Qualifying, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, FS2, FOX.com/live

6:00 p.m. — Qualifying, NASCAR Cup Series — FS2, FOX.com/live

8:00 p.m. — 2022 Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Sunday, April 17th

7:00 p.m. — Food City Dirt Race, NASCAR Cup Series — FOX, FOX.com/live