When does the first round start in the 2022 NBA Playoffs?

The 2022 NBA Playoffs get underway this week as the first round starts after the conclusion of the play-in tournament. After a long season riddled with injuries, drama, and COVID-19 breakouts, the stage is set for an exciting playoff race as the title race is wide open on both sides.

The first round action starts on Saturday, April 16, with the first game of the first round going to the No. 4 Mavericks hosting the No. 5 Jazz at 1 p.m. ET. That will be followed by the No. 2 Grizzlies hosting the West’s No. 7 seed at 3:30 p.m., which will end up either being the Timberwolves or the Clippers based on who wins out of that play-in game.

To keep things going on Saturday, the No. 4 76ers will host the No. 5 Raptors in the Eastern Conference at 6 p.m., with the night concluding as the No. 3 Warriors play host to the No. 6 Nuggets at 8:30 p.m.

Playoff games will be shown on NBATV, TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC via a national broadcast, but those games can also be streamed on services like fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV with a paid subscription.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for every Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs first round this weekend. All times are in ET.

Saturday, April 16

1:00 p.m. - Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks (ESPN)

3:30 p.m. - West No. 7 vs. Memphis Grizzlies (ESPN)

6:00 p.m. - Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers (ESPN)

8:30 p.m. - Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors (ABC)

Sunday, April 17

TBD - East No. 7 vs. Boston Celtics (TBD)

TBD - East No. 8 vs. Miami Heat (TBD)

TBD - Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks (TBD)

TBD - West No. 8 vs. Phoenix Suns (TBD)