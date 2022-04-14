How to watch Europa League quarterfinals second leg matches on TV, via live online stream

The UEFA Europa League continues this week with the second leg of the quarterfinal matchups. The action gets underway on Thursday with Atalanta taking on RB Leipzig at 12:45 p.m. ET. That match is followed by three more getting started at 3 p.m., with Lyon hosting EPL side West Ham, Barcelona hosting Eintracht Frankfurt, and Rangers playing host to Braga.

You can catch all the UEFA Europa League matches streaming on Paramount+, as CBS Sports has the exclusive English language rights to all the action. While all matches will stream on Paramount+, select contests will air on CBS, CBS Sports Network, Univision, and TUDN. You will also be able to livestream select games in Spanish through fuboTV.

All but one of the series are tied at 1-1 on aggregate after the first leg, as Braga has an advantage over Rangers after a 1-0 win in their first leg clash. The other three series are deadlocked at 1-1, so each of those teams enter the second leg on level pegging.

The winners of each series will advance to the semifinals as they chase down a Europa League title, and an automatic berth into next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage as well.

Here’s the full schedule for the second leg of the quarterfinals. All times listed are in Eastern.

UEFA Europa League quarterfinals second leg schedule

Thursday, April 14

Atalanta v. RB Leipzig — 12:45 p.m., TUDN, Paramount+ — Aggregate tied 1-1

Lyon v. West Ham United — 3 p.m., Galavision, Paramount+ — Aggregate tied 1-1

Barcelona v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 3 p.m., UniMas, TUDN, Paramount+ — Aggregate tied 1-1

Rangers v. Braga — 3 p.m., Paramount+, TUDNxtra — Braga leads 1-0