Moneyline, goal total picks for Wild vs. Stars on Thursday

We have a late-season Central division showdown in the NHL this evening as the Minnesota Wild head south to face the Dallas Stars.

Minnesota (45-21-6) is on a hot streak heading into tonight’s showdown, having won 10 of its last 13 contests. The Wild are coming off a dominant 5-1 victory over the Oilers on Tuesday, a game where both Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman provided two goals in the win.

Dallas (42-27-4) is has also been playing well as of late and is currently clinging onto the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. The Stars last blanked the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning in a 1-0 victory on Tuesday, breaking through with a Roope Hintz goal in the third period.

Wild vs. Stars, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Puck line: Wild -1.5 (+190), Stars +1.5 (-235)

Total: 6

Moneyline odds: Wild -125, Stars +105

Moneyline pick: Wild -125

The Stars have taken two of three matchups against the Wild this season but the Wild are playing some of the best hockey out of any team in the league right now. Go with the visitors on the ML here.

Goal total: Under 6

Minnesota has scored at least five goals in three out of its last five matchups but will have to grind one out against a Dallas team that just blanked the champs at home. Go with the under.

