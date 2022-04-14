How the 2022 Europa League semifinal bracket is shaping up after the quarterfinal stage

The Europa League tournament wrapped up its quarterfinals on Thursday with the second leg of each match played across the continent. RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, West Ham United, and Rangers have all advanced to the semifinals. RB Leipzig will face Rangers and West Ham United will face Eintracht Frankfurt.

The first leg for each semifinal match is April 28 and the second leg is May 5. The Final will take place on May 18 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, Spain.

RB Leipzig v. Rangers

How RB Leipzig got here: Leipzig earned their spot with a win in the knockout round playoffs, and are the only one of the eight such squads remaining. They advanced through the Round of 16 on a walkover after UEFA suspended Spartak Moscow due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Leipzig then beat Atalanta in the quarterfinals.

How Rangers got here: Rangers advanced to group play with a 1-0 playoff round win over Alashkert. They went 2-2-2 in Group A to advance to the knockout round play-offs where they upset Borussia Dortmund 6-4 in aggregate. They then beat Red Star Belgrade in the Round of 16 and Braga in the quarterfinals.

West Ham United v. Eintracht Frankfurt

How West Ham United got here: West Ham won Group H with a 4-1-1 record to advance to the Round of 16. They beat Sevilla 2-1 in aggregate and then beat Lyon 4-1.

How Eintracht Frankfurt got here: Eintracht Frankfurt won Group D with a 3-3-0 record to advance to the Round of 16. They beat Real Betis 3-2 in aggregate and then beat Barcelona 4-3 in the quarterfinals.