Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, April 14th

We have a solid 11-game schedule in the majors Thursday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has six games beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET with the Toronto Blue Jays wrapping up their three-game set against the New York Yankees.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, April 14th.

Rockies vs. Cubs, 8:40 p.m. ET

Kris Bryant ($4,400)

Elias Diaz ($3,400)

Connor Joe ($3,400)

The Rockies will return home to begin a four-game set tonight against Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs. Colorado’s offense has played well to start the season, hitting .266 at the plate and averaging five runs per game. The Rockies will try to continue their torrid pace against Steele, who had a solid first start last week against Milwaukee.

Connor Joe and Elias Diaz are two value plays for this stack that could give you the edge over the competition. Joe is hitting .316 with two home runs, three RBI, and averaging 13.8 fantasy points per game. Diaz is hitting .353 with a home run, three RBI, and averaging 7.8 fantasy points per game. He’s also compiled five hits in the last three games.

Angels vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

Mike Trout ($5,700)

Jared Walsh ($4,600)

Brandon Marsh ($3,200)

Our second team stack will be the Los Angeles Angels, who will be opening up a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The Angels will be facing Dane Dunning, who allowed five hits, three earned runs (1 HR), and had four strikeouts in his first start against Toronto.

Last season, Dunning struggled against the Angels posting an ERA of 7.71 and .291 OBA in four starts. Anytime you have the Angels, Mike Trout automatically has to be in your stack, but the sneaky play could Brandon Marsh. Marsh is hitting .308 with a home run and four RBI this season and averaging 8.6 fantasy points per game.

Dodgers vs. Reds, 10:10 p.m. ET

Trea Turner ($5,600)

Freddie Freeman ($5,000)

Gavin Lux ($2,900)

The Dodgers’ offense has found their groove again after a rough first series, which is not great news for the Cincinnati Reds, who will be starting Luis Cessa. After being outscored by the Rockies to open the season, the Dodgers went to work against the Twins, outscoring them 14-2 in two games.

When this Dodgers’ offense is clicking, they are tough to beat and it’s hard to pick, who you should have in a stack. But Gavin Lux could be a value play for this stack and for tonight’s slate as he has one hit in five consecutive games and scored double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back games.