Best MLB bets to consider for Thursday, April 14th

We have a solid 11-game slate in the majors on Thursday, beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET with the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

On Wednesday, we saw former NL Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw in his first start of the season almost pull off of a perfect game against the Minnesota Twins. Kershaw had 13 strikeouts in 7.0 IP, before being lifted for a relief pitcher, who gave up a hit. Then later in the night, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three home runs against the New York Yankees.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, April 14th

The Angels have won three out of their last four games and swept a quick two-game series over the Marlins entering tonight’s series opener against the Texas Rangers. Texas has lost four out of their last five games and will hope that Dane Dunning can lead them to a win.

On the other end of the spectrum, Los Angeles will have Shohei Ohtani on the mound, who had an impressive first start last week against the Astros. Ohtani only allowed four hits, one earned run, and recorded nine strikeouts in 4.2 IP. He’ll try to replicate that success tonight against the Rangers, who he pitched well against last year (3-0, 2.86 ERA). Dunning didn’t have much success in his first start and had a 7.71 ERA against LA last season.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ offense has struggled since Opening Day, only scoring three runs per game. Meanwhile, the Marlins has one of the worst scoring offenses in the league with 2.8 runs per game (good for 27th in the majors). Both teams will have good pitchers on the mound in Kyle Gibson and Sandy Alcantara, meaning we could see another pitchers duel take place.

Los Angeles Dodgers Team Total over 5.5 runs (+105)

After having their offense stuck in neutral to open up the series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have found their groove. The Dodgers had a successful series against the Minnesota Twins, outscoring them 14-2. Now they’ll head home to play the Reds, who are allowing teams to score 5.33 runs per game (fifth-worst in the majors).

The Reds are allowing opponents to hit .253 and score more than 5.5 runs in four out of their last five games. I like the Dodgers’ offense to keep things moving at home.

