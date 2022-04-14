Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Thursday, April 14th

We have 11 games on the schedule in the majors on Thursday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, April 14th

Justin Steele over 3.5 strikeouts (-105)

We’re going to take a ticket out on Chicago Cubs southpaw Justin Steele, who will be making his first road start this against the Colorado Rockies. Last week against the Brewers, Steele only allowed four hits and had five strikeouts in only 5.0 IP. The Rockies’ offense will pose some problems for the 26-year-old pitcher as they don’t strikeout a lot (8.6 per game).

However, when Steele faced the Rockies last season, he had five strikeouts in only 3.2 IP at Wrigley Field. Dating back to last season, he has gone over 3.5 strikeouts in eight out of his last 10 starts.

Charlie Morton over 5.5 strikeouts (+105)

Morton will look to get the Atlanta Braves back into the win column after they lost two out of three games to the Washington Nationals. The veteran starting pitcher was okay in his 2022 debut last week against the Cincinnati Reds. Morton only allowed two hits, two earned runs and had five strikeouts in 5.1 IP.

He’ll now get ready to face the San Diego Padres, who are only hitting .230 and averaging 9.29 strikeouts per game. Dating back to last year, Morton has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in six out of his last 10 starts.

Josh Bell over 1.5 total bases (+135)

Bell will be returning to PNC Park tonight as the Washington Nationals will open up a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran first baseman spent five years with the Pirates, before he was traded to the Nats. He knows this park and should be able to get some hits off of J.T. Brubaker.

The 29-year-old is hitting .346 with two home runs and six RBI this season and has gone over 1.5 total bases in three-straight games. The easy bet would be his singles prop, but who doesn’t like some plus-money plays.

