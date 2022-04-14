MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Thursday, April 14th

There are six games on the main slate in the majors on Thursday night, with the first game beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Walker Buehler, Dodgers vs. Reds ($9,700) — Buehler is the highest-valued pitcher on the slate as the Dodgers will play their first home game against the Reds. The two-time All-Star had a solid debut last week against the Colorado Rockies, scoring 17.7 fantasy points (5Ks, 4 hits allowed, two earned in 5.0 IP). The Reds’ offense has struggled this season, hitting .198 at the plate, which is good news for Buehler.

Joe Musgrove, Padres vs. Braves ($7,600) — If you do not want to pay up for Buehler, you could opt to go with Musgrove. The Padres starter had a good debut, scoring 22.5 fantasy points against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He also recorded eight strikeouts and allowed five hits, along with two earned runs (1 HR) in 6.0 IP. Last season at home, Musgrove had a 2.92 ERA and 6-4 record.

Top Hitters

Anthony Rizzo, Yankees vs. Blue Jays ($4,800) — The veteran first baseman has been one of the more consistent hitters in New York’s lineup this season. Rizzo is slugging .300 with three home runs and seven RBI and averaging 12.8 fantasy points per game. He has at least one hit in all but one game this season, which was earlier this week against Toronto.

Seiya Suzuki, Cubs vs. Rockies ($4,800) — Suzuki is making a strong case for NL Rookie of the Year with his hot start to the season. The 27-year-old currently has a five-game hitting streak and has recorded at least one RBI in four games. Suzuki is slugging .400 at the plate and averaging 15 fantasy points per game. You need him in your lineup.

Value Pitcher

Justin Steele, Cubs vs. Rockies ($5,400) — If you are trying to go big a couple of spots in your lineup, then Steele might be your best value pitcher. The southpaw is coming off of a solid outing last week against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he scored 22.3 fantasy points. He’ll have a tall task tonight at Coors Field as the Rockies’ offense has been playing well to start the year. But if Steele can pick up at least 4-5 strikeouts and make it to the fifth/sixth inning, then you should get some added value.

Value Hitter

Gavin Lux, Dodgers vs. Reds ($2,900) — Lux is a luxury value play for your DFS lineup as he’s hitting .353 with one home run and five RBI. The 24-year-old just finds his way on base and is someone who could give you an edge in daily. On Wednesday, Lux hit a solo homer, which gave him 14 fantasy points. He has now scored double-digit fantasy points in his last two games and three overall games this season.