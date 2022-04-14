Moneyline pick, best player prop for Braves vs. Padres on Thursday

The San Diego Padres are hosting the defending World Series Champions, Atlanta Braves, on their 2022 Opening Day. Charlies Morton is expected to get the first road start for the Braves and Joe Musgrove will be on the mound for the home team. The start of this four-game series is set to start at 8:10 p.m. on Thursday.

The Padres will look to snap a two-game losing streak for the first series at home this season. This offense has put up 26 runs and 23 walks through seven games. They will face Charlie Morton who has given up two runs and one walk in five innings in his first and only start so far this season.

Although 3-4, the Braves have had some success on offense in 2022. Averaging .238 at the plate, they have scored 34 runs through seven games. They will face Joe Musgrove who gave up five hits and 2 earned runs through six against the Diamondbacks last week.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Padres, 8:10 p.m. ET

Point spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 8 runs

Moneyline odds: Padres -110, Braves -110

ML pick: Padres -110

This is a pretty even match-up with what we have seen thus far in this season. Expect a high-scoring game with the nod to the hometown team, as the Braves cross the country for their first trip out west this season.

Charlie Morton over 5.5 strikeouts (+105)

If the Braves want to make this a game and give themselves a shot to win, it will fall on the arm of Charlie Morton. The veteran starting pitcher had a quality debut last week against the Cincinnati, allowing two hits, two hits, and striking out five in 5.1 IP. He should be able to reach five or more strikeouts tonight against the Padres, who are averaging 9.29 strikeouts per game this season. Morton has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in six out of his last 10 starts, dating back to last season.

