Pick on the Moneyline for Blue Jays-Yankees on Thursday

The Toronto Blue Jays have been aggressive in revamping their starting pitching with four of their main five starters having their debut with the team in the past 12 months with one of those starters being Kevin Gausman, who gets the start Thursday against the New York Yankees.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees (-130, 8.5)

Gausman did his best work with the San Francisco Giants on the road last season, posting an 8-2 record with a 2.33 ERA in 19 starts with10.6 strikeouts per nine innings and opponents hitting .214.

He faces a boom or bust Yankees lineup that is hitting just .220 thus far in 2022 and has yet to exceed four runs without the help of extra innings.

The Yankees will oppose Gausman with Luis Severino, who got through just three innings in his first start of the season with five hits, one of which being a hone run, allowed and has completed five full innings once since the start of the 2019 season, making just his fifth regular season start in the last four seasons.

The Blue Jays back up Gausman with a lineup that leads the league in home runs with 11 and is fifth in the league in on-base plus slugging.

With Gausman’s road dominance coupled with a powerful Blue Jays lineup facing a starter in Luis Severino who has not been able to experience what it’s like to pitch deep into a game in years, the Blue Jays will leave New York with a series win.

The Play: Blue Jays +110

