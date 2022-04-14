Packers ink WR Sammy Watkins on one-year deal

The Green Bay Packers will sign former Chiefs and Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Watkins deal is for only one-year and could earn him “up to” $4 million, which means he has incentives that could get him that high.

The Packers are in dire need of wide receiver help after trading away Davante Adams this offseason. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are the two most productive receivers they currently have on the roster, so Watkins would be in a position to earn plenty of targets from Aaron Rodgers if this were the end of the Packers wide receiver additions.

Of course, the Packers likely aren’t done adding to the wide receiver room, as they have been eyeing multiple receiver draft prospects. There are also a few receivers like Jarvis Landry and Will Fuller out there in free agency.

Watkins can be a truly great receiver for short blasts, but injuries and inconsistency have brought him to a place where he is on a prove-it deal in 2022. The good news is that he’ll see targets from one of the best quarterbacks of all time.