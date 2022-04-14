Javier Baez returns to Tigers’ starting lineup Thursday

Javier Baez is back in the Detroit Tigers’ lineup Thursday after sitting out the team’s loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday due to a swollen right thumb.

Baez, who is batting .316 with four RBIs in his first five games after signing a lucrative, long-term contract with Detroit during the offseason, was originally scheduled to play Wednesday but was a late scratch due to the pain caused by his thumb.

He is batting third tonight versus Royals veteran right-hander Zack Greinke. He is 3-for-7 with a triple in his career versus the six-time All-Star pitcher. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

Baez has a small history with thumb issues. He dealt with soreness in the same digit at multiple times last summer, causing him to sit out a game every now and then. But he has been fairly durable for the bulk of his career; the 29-year-old shortstop has played in at least 138 games in each of the past five full seasons.