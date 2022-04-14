Vladimir Guerrero Jr. good to go Thursday despite cleated finger

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put on one of the most impressive hitting displays of the young season — and of his young career — on Wednesday when he bashed three homers as part of a four-hit night in a victory over the Yankees.

And he did most of that damage with a bloodied right ring finger. That finger obviously didn’t affect Vlad last night and it hasn’t kept him out of tonight’s lineup as he is slotted in his customary No. 3 spot for the series finale in the Bronx.

The injury occurred when Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks inadvertently stepped on Guerrero’s right hand as the first baseman was fielding a throw to complete the groundout. The game was delayed for a few minutes so that Blue Jays trainers could tend to the bloodied digit.

Ten minutes later, Guerrero turned around a 98 mph inside fastball from Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for his second homer of the night. Later, he clobbered a 95 mph sinker from Jonathan Loaisiga into the second deck in left field. In between, he roped a double to the opposite field. All with a torn-up finger, which required two stitches after the game.

The three-homer performance was the second of Guerrero’s career and something his Hall of Fame father, Vlad Sr., never accomplished in MLB.

Guerrero the Younger, 23, now owns a .340/.426/.872 slash line with eight homers in 13 games at Yankee Stadium since the start of the 2021 season. He’ll try to add to that total tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.