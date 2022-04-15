Stephon Gilmore to sign 2-year contract with Colts, per report

Free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore has agreed to a deal with the Indianapolis COlts, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Gilmore is coming off a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, after spending his previous nine years with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

2021 performance

Despite a season with the Panthers marred by injuries, Gilmore still managed to be named a Pro Bowl alternate despite playing just eight game. He still managed to snag two interceptions. He’s not far removed from a six-pick season back in 2019 too. Through early December, Gilmore had the second-best coverage grade of any cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus, and at one point, quarterbacks were completing a meager 33 percent of their passes when targeting Gilmore. He’ll turn 32 early in the 2022 season, but if he can stay healthy, he can still be one of the best corners in the game.

What it means for Indianapolis

Gilmore isn’t quite the same player he was when he won the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, but all signs point to him still being a very good corner with the ability to give the Colts a huge boost.