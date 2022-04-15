Who is favored to win the 2022 USFL championship?

The 2022 USFL regular season is set to begin on Saturday, April 16 between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX/NBC. This will be the first game of a 10-week season that will played at two different stadiums in Birmingham, AL (Protective Stadium and Legion Field).

As we prepare for kickoff, it is a good time to look at the team futures for who can win the 2022 USFL championship, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The odds-on favorite to win the title this season is the Tampa Bay Bandits at +425. The Bandits will be led by former NFL head coach/offensive coordinator Todd Haley and quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. Ta’amu made waves in the XFL two years ago as one of the top signal callers in the league behind P.J. Walker.

The Michigan Panthers have the second-best odds at +450 as they are led by former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher. The Panthers were the betting favorite before this week to win the title, but they don’t have one of the strongest quarterback rooms with Shea Patterson and Paxton Lynch.

Odds to win 2022 USFL Championship on DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Bandits +425

Michigan Panthers +450

New Orleans Breakers +500

Pittsburgh Maulers +600

Philadelphia Stars +600

Houston Gamblers +750

New Jersey Generals +750

Birmingham Stallions +900