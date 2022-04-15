 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 1 Heat vs. No. 8 Hawks schedule in 2022 NBA playoffs first round

Here’s everything you need to know about the Heat taking on the Hawks in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

By Nick Simon
Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Heat experienced a surge midway through the regular season and as a result, claimed the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 53-29 record. They’ll begin their playoff journey with a first-round showdown against the Atlanta Hawks, who earned the No. 8 seed on Friday when taking down the Cavaliers/Hawks in the play-in tournament.

Here’s the full schedule for this first-round series in the Eastern Conference:

No. 1 Heat vs. No. 8 Hawks schedule

Game 1: Hawks @ Heat, Sunday, April 17, 1 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2: Hawks @ Heat, Tuesday, April 19, TBD, TBD
Game 3: Heat @ Hawks, Friday, April 22, TBD, ESPN
Game 4: Heat @ Hawks, Sunday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
*Game 5: Hawks @ Heat, Tuesday, April 26, TBD, TBD
*Game 6: Heat @ Hawks, Thursday, April 28, TBD, TBD
*Game 7: Hawks @ Hear, Saturday, April 30, TBD, TNT

*Games 5-7 if necessary

