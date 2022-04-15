No. 1 Heat vs. No. 8 Hawks schedule in 2022 NBA playoffs first round

The Miami Heat experienced a surge midway through the regular season and as a result, claimed the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 53-29 record. They’ll begin their playoff journey with a first-round showdown against the Atlanta Hawks, who earned the No. 8 seed on Friday when taking down the Cavaliers/Hawks in the play-in tournament.

Here’s the full schedule for this first-round series in the Eastern Conference:

No. 1 Heat vs. No. 8 Hawks schedule

Game 1: Hawks @ Heat, Sunday, April 17, 1 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Hawks @ Heat, Tuesday, April 19, TBD, TBD

Game 3: Heat @ Hawks, Friday, April 22, TBD, ESPN

Game 4: Heat @ Hawks, Sunday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

*Game 5: Hawks @ Heat, Tuesday, April 26, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Heat @ Hawks, Thursday, April 28, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Hawks @ Hear, Saturday, April 30, TBD, TNT

*Games 5-7 if necessary