Suns injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The Phoenix Suns are in a great spot as they head into the playoffs. They clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference a while ago, broke their franchise record for most wins in a season, and now they’re poised to make a deep run in the playoffs.

In addition to all that, they’ve only got one player listed on their official injury report, which is a huge bonus for a team that’s looking to make a second consecutive appearance in the NBA Finals.

The only player on the injury report is Dario Saric, who tore his ACL in Game 1 of last year’s NBA Finals. The Suns have been without him all season as he had been eyeing a return in time for playoffs, but he was officially ruled out for the entire season back in February.

The Suns have had an incredible run without Saric, and will now enter the playoffs as a fully healthy team after getting Chris Paul (thumb) back at the end of March after he missed 15 games.

Phoenix Suns injury report as of April 8