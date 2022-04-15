Grizzlies injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies were arguably the most improved team in the NBA this season from a year ago and will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

The biggest fish to fry Memphis is the health status of All-Star guard Ja Morant. The rising superstar missed nine straight games heading into the final weekend of the regular season due to knee soreness, but returned for Saturday’s matchup against the Pelicans. All signs point towards Morant being fine and ready to go for their first-round series next week and with his teammates doing a good job holding down the fort in his absence, the Grizzlies weren’t in any rush to bring him back onto the floor.

Outside of Morant, the rest of the team’s primary core have been healthy and on the floor. The only players currently listed on the injury list are backups like Jarrett Culver and Tyrell Terry and it’s highly unlikely that they would’ve seen any significant action in the postseason anyway.