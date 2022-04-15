Jazz injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The Utah Jazz experienced its fair share of ups and downs throughout the regular season but were fortunate enough to safely secure a spot in the Western Conference playoff field. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

The Jazz dealt with injuries to key pieces like Rudy Gobert at various points throughout the regular season but will step into the playoffs relatively healthy. The only players that are listed on the injury report are center Udoka Azubuike and guard Trent Forrest. Azubuike went down with an ankle injury in mid-March and has been out every since. Forrest suffered a foot sprain this past week and has also been out. Both guys were only averaging roughly 12 minutes in their respective appearances for the team this year, so it won’t be a huge blow for the Jazz to have them out.