Nuggets injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

With reigning and potential back-to-back MVP winner Nikola Jokic leading the way, the Denver Nuggets are set to burrow its way into the NBA playoffs as one of the final non-play in tournament teams in the Western Conference. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

The Nuggets have been without two key piece in guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr. all season long and unfortunately won’t see either them return in time for the postseason. Murray suffered a torn ACL exactly one year ago this week and has missed the entire 2021-22 season in the process. Porter Jr. saw just nine games of action this season before having back surgery that knocked him out for the rest of the season.

It’s not farfetched to say that Denver would be considered one of the favorites in the west if those two were able to suit up but alas, it wasn’t in the cards.