Heat injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The Miami Heat have had a fantastic season led by Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo. They clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and are set to look for redemption in the playoffs after being swept by the Bucks in the first round last year.

Like any team, the Heat have dealt with their fair share of injuries throughout the season, including an extensive battle with COVID-19 health and safety protocols through the winter months. As they head toward the playoffs, they’ve got a sizable list of injured players, though most of them are listed as questionable or day-to-day and shouldn’t affect their playoff run overall.

The only real concern the Heat have heading into the playoffs is with P.J. Tucker, who was diagnosed with a strained calf and is set to be re-evaluated just before the playoffs get underway. Tucker has averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists throughout the campaign and has been a valuable asset, playing as a starter for most of the season. Bam Adebayo entered health and safety protocols but he’ll eventually clear those with no issues.

Here’s a look at Miami’s full injury report ahead of the playoffs.

Miami Heat injury report as of April 8