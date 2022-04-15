76ers injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers put together a successful 50-win campaign throughout the regular season and will once again enter the playoffs as one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

The Sixers are entering the postseason healthy as none of the their primary starters/role players are dealing with any serious injuries heading into the first round. This is obviously great news for the title contender as they gear up up a potential deep run into the playoffs.

For added precaution, they were able to take it easy for of their primary stars in Sunday’s season finale against the Pistons. Joel Embiid and James Harden were both listed as questionable. The rest was well earned for Embiid, who officially clinched the scoring title on Sunday with Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out of his season finale for the Bucks.

Two other names to watch are Matisse Thybulle and Georges Niang. The latter is battling a knee injury, while the other cannot play in Canada due to vaccination status. That’s important for this particular series, as the Sixers meet the Raptors for at least two games in Toronto.