Celtics injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The Boston Celtics surged as one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA following the All-Star break and earned themselves one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

The only notable absence for the Celtics heading into the first round is center Robert Williams III, who suffered a torn meniscus during their game against the Timberwolves on March 27. Averaging 10 points and 9.6 rebounds this season, the fifth-year veteran got surgery immediately and was officially declared out for a good four-to-six weeks.

That means he will likely miss the first round of the playoffs but could be available for the second round if the Celtics were to advance. Former head coach and current President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens shared this past week that Williams has been making good progress with his rehab.