Bucks injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks racked up 50+ wins throughout the regular season and will once again enter the playoffs as one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

The Bucks are entering the postseason healthy as none of the their primary starters/role players are dealing with any serious injuries heading into the first round. This is obviously great news for the champs, especially considering how injuries can catch up to a team coming off a deep postseason run like Milwaukee’s one year ago.

For added precaution, they were able to schedule some maintenance for their players with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brooks Lopez, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, and George Hill all sitting out of Sunday’s season finale against the Cavaliers. They all should be rested and ready to go for round one.