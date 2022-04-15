Bulls injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The Chicago Bulls had a resurgent campaign this season and earned themselves the six-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

The Bulls have dealt with various injuries all season long and it had an impact on their ability to maintain consistency against other top teams in the league. While a chunk of their core will be healthy heading into the postseason, the biggest absence will be point guard Lonzo Ball. He suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee on January 14 and missed the rest of the regular season. The initial hope was that he’d be able to return in time from the postseason but head coach Billy Donovan shared last week that Ball experienced a setback in his rehab, dimming hopes that he’d return at all in the playoffs.

Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso have dealt with nagging issues late in the season. LaVine has a knee injury which occasionally flares up, although the guard can play through the pain. Caruso’s back also flares up from time to time, which will be something to monitor in this particular series given his ability to defend multiple positions.