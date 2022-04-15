Raptors injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The Toronto Raptors had themselves a successful regular-season campaign by clocking just under 50 victories and earned the five-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

The Raptors are entering the postseason mostly healthy with their primary pieces ready to go for the first round. The only piece to keep an eye out for is forward OG Anunoby, who was dealing with a right quadriceps contusion late in the season. The sixth-year veteran previously missed two weeks in March due to a right finger fracture and returned for a handful of games before sitting back out for four games with the quad ailment.

Fortunately for Toronto, he was available for Sunday’s season finale against the Knicks. Anunoby has been a major player for the squad this year, putting up 17.3 points and 5.4 rebounds a game.