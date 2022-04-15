No. 3 Bucks vs. No. 6 Bulls series predictions in first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The first round of the NBA playoff is set to start Saturday April 15. The play-in games will take place on April 12, 13, and 15. In the Eastern Conference, the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks will take on the No. 6 seed Chicago Bulls.

Bucks vs. Bulls predictions

Odds to win series: Bucks -1000, Bulls +650

Regular season record: Bucks: 51-31, Bulls: 46-36

Head-to-head record: 4-0 Bucks

The Bucks handled the Bulls this season. Heading into the season, there was a ton of hype surrounding the Bulls with all their free agency adds. After starting the season off well, they struggled a bit. To say the least, they have been disappointing. The Bucks had another good season and are my team to beat in the playoffs. They struggled a bit throughout the middle of the season, but the team was banged up then. Fully healthy, they are the best team in the Eastern Conference.

Pick: Bucks in 5 games

The Bucks should win this series handily. They showed they were the better team throughout the regular season. Defensively, the Bulls have no chance stopping Giannis. Milwaukee is heading into this series at full health which is crucial for them. I see the Bulls winning one game at home, but that is it.

