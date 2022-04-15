No. 4 76ers vs. No. 5 Raptors series predictions in first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The first round of the NBA playoff is set to start Saturday April 15. The play-in games will take place on April 12, 13, and 15. In the Eastern Conference, the No. 4 seed Philadelphia 76ers will take on the No. 5 seed Toronto Raptors.

76ers vs. Raptors predictions

Odds to win series: 76ers -180, Raptors +150

Regular season record: 76ers: 51-31 , Raptors: 48-34

Head-to-head record: 3-1 76ers

The 76ers are in a spot where they have been in for the past few seasons. They’re a team who has the potential, but has some struggles. Philadelphia has been decent since acquiring James Harden as they are 14-7. They’ll need to find their groove if they want to make a playoff run. The Raptors are a fun, young team to watch. After struggling early on in the season, Toronto really turned it around and look like a team nobody wants to play.

Pick: 76ers in 7 games

This is a series that could honestly go either way. I expect the 76ers to come out on top with more experienced players. A big worry for the 76ers is Matisse Thybulle not being able to play on the road because of his COVID-19 vaccine status. Missing one of the better defenders in the NBA will put the 76ers in a bad spot.

