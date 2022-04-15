 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 4 76ers vs. No. 5 Raptors series predictions in first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

Here’s an in-depth look at the matchup between 76ers vs. Raptors

BenHall1
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the NBA playoff is set to start Saturday April 15. The play-in games will take place on April 12, 13, and 15. In the Eastern Conference, the No. 4 seed Philadelphia 76ers will take on the No. 5 seed Toronto Raptors.

76ers vs. Raptors predictions

Odds to win series: 76ers -180, Raptors +150
Regular season record: 76ers: 51-31 , Raptors: 48-34
Head-to-head record: 3-1 76ers

The 76ers are in a spot where they have been in for the past few seasons. They’re a team who has the potential, but has some struggles. Philadelphia has been decent since acquiring James Harden as they are 14-7. They’ll need to find their groove if they want to make a playoff run. The Raptors are a fun, young team to watch. After struggling early on in the season, Toronto really turned it around and look like a team nobody wants to play.

Pick: 76ers in 7 games

This is a series that could honestly go either way. I expect the 76ers to come out on top with more experienced players. A big worry for the 76ers is Matisse Thybulle not being able to play on the road because of his COVID-19 vaccine status. Missing one of the better defenders in the NBA will put the 76ers in a bad spot.

