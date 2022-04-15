Warriors vs. Nuggets series predictions in first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The first round of the NBA playoff is set to start Saturday April 15. The play-in games will take place on April 12, 13, and 15. In the Western Conference, the No. 3 seed Golden State Warriors will take on the No. 6 seed Denver Nuggets.

Warriors vs. Nuggets predictions

Odds to win series: Warriors -250, Nuggets +210

Regular season record: Warriors: 53-29, Nuggets: 48-34

Head-to-head record: 3-1 Nuggets

The Warriors are close to as healthy as they’ve been all season. With Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson on the court, the Warriors are one of the toughest teams to play in the Western Conference. The Nuggets have one of the NBA’s best players in Nikola Jokic. However, with no Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets are at a bit of a disadvantage.

Pick: Warriors in 5 games

I think it’s clear that the Warriors are the better team. While the Nuggets have some fun, young talent, the Warriors have experienced top tier guys. I expect the Nuggets to win a home playoff game but nothing more than that.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.