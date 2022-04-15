Series props for 76ers vs. Raptors in first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the No. 5 Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Sixers were only able to win once in four regular season meetings against the Raptors, coming back on December 28 with a 114-109 win.

The Raptors won the other three contests, the last two of which came in the final month of the season. Their most recent meeting was just last week on April 7, when Toronto toppled Joel Embiid and the Sixers with a 119-114 scoreline.

As these teams gear up for the first round of the playoffs, let’s take a look at some of the best series props between the Sixers and the Raptors, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

76ers vs. Raptors series props

Series Correct Score: Sixers 4-3 (+320)

Despite Joel Embiid and James Harden being one of the most powerful tandems in the league, the Sixers may prove to struggle with the Raptors throughout this first round series. Philly has lost to some bad teams, and beat some very good teams, with results all over the place in between. While the 76ers may ultimately get the edge over Toronto in the end, I think it will take them all seven games to get it done.

Series Total Games: 7 (+180)

Going hand-in-hand with the first prop, I’m expecting this series to go the full seven games regardless of who comes out on top. No matter how good the Sixers are, it’s evident that Toronto is capable of causing a lot of trouble for them on both ends of the court. The Raptors have the 9th-best defensive rating in the league throughout the season while the Sixers came in at 12th, but the script is flipped when it comes to offense, as Philly sits 11th in the league Toronto in 15th. The Raptors have also been dealing with Fred Van Vleet in and out of the lineup due to a knee injury since February, but they’ve found ways to pick up the slack when he’s out.

Series Winner: Sixers (-180)

Even though it’s set to be a long, hard-fought battle for both sides, the Sixers are favored to come out on top and I don’t think the predictions are wrong there. Harden has had a positive offensive impact since he joined, as Philly has been playing with a weight lifted off the team since it sent Ben Simmons to the Nets. The Sixers also have one of the top MVP candidates in Embiid, who has been playing at an elite level this season. His average of 30.6 points per game through the regular season was the best in the league, and he added a fifth-best average of 11.7 rebounds per game as well. This will be a tough series for both sides, but pick the Sixers to advance.

