Series props for Warriors vs. Nuggets in first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The No. 3 Golden State Warriors will square off against the No. 6 Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The series gets underway on Saturday, April 16 with Game 1 tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center.

The Nuggets came out on top in the regular season series between these two sides, winning three of the four meetings. However, Golden State got the last laugh as it edged out Denver 113-102 in the most recent matchup on March 10.

While both sides have deep rosters, this series will be headlined by two superstars, as two-time MVP Stephen Curry goes up against the defending MVP Nikola Jokic.

Ahead of the series getting started this weekend, we’re looking at some of the best series props to consider, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Nuggets series props

Series Winner: Warriors (-250)

Golden State is favored to win this one with odds at -250 while the Nuggets sit at +210. It’s not a surprise, given that the Warriors were one of the best teams in the league for the majority of the season, while the Nuggets fought tooth and nail to stay out of the play-in tournament. Still, there’s something to be said for a Nuggets team claiming a playoff spot when they were missing both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. for the entirety of the campaign. Actually, that’s not true — Porter Jr. played the first nine games before he was sidelined for the rest of the season with a back issue.

Jokic carries this Nuggets team on his back, and although they won three of the four meetings through the regular season, the playoffs are a completely different beast. Pick the Warriors to win.

Series Correct Score: Warriors 4-2 (+400)

The Warriors will need to find a way to contain Jokic. Simply put, if they can do that, they’ll win the series. If they figure out how to do it early on, they can do it in less than seven games. They’ll have guys like Draymond Green and Kevon Looney who can match up with Jokic well, hoping to keep his offensive output to a minimum.

The Warriors were keeping pace with the Suns for a huge chunk of the season until they ended up slipping and falling behind eventually. Curry in the playoffs is a different kind of player, though, and one that will elevate the play of the guys around him. I’m picking Warriors in six for this series.

Series Total Games: 6 (+200)

This is a safer prop to bet on if you don’t want to pick an outright series winner. The series finishing in six games comes in at +200 while seven is priced at +190 on the board. Regardless of the winner, this series most likely won’t be a 4-0 or 4-1 situation. Expect it to go at least six games as these two sides will have plenty of back and forth throughout each game.

