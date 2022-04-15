Breaking down the cut line for the 2022 RBC Heritage

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage on Friday at 7:10 a.m. ET, but the afternoon groups get started at 11:50 a.m. off both No. 1 and No. 10 at Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The final groups will be on the course at 1:40 p.m. ET, and there’s a long way to go until we know who will be playing the weekend.

Right now the cut line looks to be at -1, with 70 golfers currently on that number. That could slide down potentially to -2 if enough players are able to go low this afternoon.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the cut line for the RBC Heritage?

The line is currently at -1, but having that move to -2 is not out of the question based on conditions at the course with the famous lighthouse on No. 18.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Rickie Fowler opened with a rare 76 on Thursday and won’t play the weekend. Brandt Snedeker and Jim Furyk are both at +7 late into their second rounds on the Par 71 layout, and they can start checking for Friday flights home.