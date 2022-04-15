 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the RBC Heritage on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage tees off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, SC. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Billy Horschel plays his shot from the bunker on the 11th hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 15, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament. Through two rounds, Patrick Cantlay is atop the leaderboard at -9, two shots ahead of his Saturday playing partner Robert Streb. The cut line ended up at even part, which eliminated Rickie Fowler, Charles Howell III, and multiple-time champion of this event Davis Love III.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Cantlay is a big favorite to win at +150, with his closest competition Joaquin Niemann (-5) at +1400. Jordan Spieth (-5) and Shane Lowry (-4) trail just behind at +1800 to take home the trophy from Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Round 3 on Saturday, April 16th gets started at 8:00 a.m., with the last pairing putting a peg in the ground at 2:00 p.m. You can catch the action on the Golf Channel between 1-3 p.m. ET and then from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS. PGA Tour Live will have four separate streams going throughout the day starting at 8:30 a.m. ET and wrapping up at 6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 RBC Heritage on Saturday:

PGA Tour Round 3 Tee Times

Time Golfer 1 Golfer 2

2:00 PM Patrick Cantlay Robert Streb
1:50 PM Cameron Tringale Aaron Wise
1:40 PM Erik van Rooyen Cameron Young
1:30 PM Joel Dahmen Chad Ramey
1:20 PM Joaquin Niemann Sepp Straka
1:10 PM Matt Kuchar Mito Pereira
1:00 PM Jordan Spieth Camilo Villegas
12:50 PM Patton Kizzire Matthew NeSmith
12:35 PM Adam Hadwin Jason Kokrak
12:25 PM Hudson Swafford Corey Conners
12:15 PM Billy Horschel Shane Lowry
12:05 PM Ian Poulter Scott Piercy
11:55 AM Harold Varner III Troy Merritt
11:45 AM Adam Svensson Roger Sloan
11:35 AM Si Woo Kim Kevin Na
11:25 AM Lucas Glover Tyrrell Hatton
11:10 AM Luke Donald Alex Noren
11:00 AM Brendon Todd J.T. Poston
10:50 AM C.T. Pan Collin Morikawa
10:40 AM Jim Herman Sungjae Im
10:30 AM Charl Schwartzel Doc Redman
10:20 AM Maverick McNealy Tommy Fleetwood
10:10 AM Bill Haas Wyndham Clark
10:00 AM Dylan Frittelli Matthias Schwab
9:50 AM Sahith Theegala Pat Perez
9:35 AM Branden Grace Daniel Berger
9:25 AM Tyler Duncan Justin Thomas
9:15 AM Ben Martin Brian Stuard
9:05 AM Brian Gay Danny Willett
8:55 AM Stewart Cink Webb Simpson
8:45 AM Brian Harman Jonathan Byrd
8:35 AM Anirban Lahiri Peter Malnati
8:25 AM Doug Ghim Graeme McDowell
8:15 AM Henrik Stenson Cam Davis
8:05 AM Adam Long Denny McCarthy
8:00 AM Joseph Bramlett

