Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the RBC Heritage on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament. Through two rounds, Patrick Cantlay is atop the leaderboard at -9, two shots ahead of his Saturday playing partner Robert Streb. The cut line ended up at even part, which eliminated Rickie Fowler, Charles Howell III, and multiple-time champion of this event Davis Love III.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Cantlay is a big favorite to win at +150, with his closest competition Joaquin Niemann (-5) at +1400. Jordan Spieth (-5) and Shane Lowry (-4) trail just behind at +1800 to take home the trophy from Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Round 3 on Saturday, April 16th gets started at 8:00 a.m., with the last pairing putting a peg in the ground at 2:00 p.m. You can catch the action on the Golf Channel between 1-3 p.m. ET and then from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS. PGA Tour Live will have four separate streams going throughout the day starting at 8:30 a.m. ET and wrapping up at 6 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 RBC Heritage on Saturday:
PGA Tour Round 3 Tee Times
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:00 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Robert Streb
|1:50 PM
|Cameron Tringale
|Aaron Wise
|1:40 PM
|Erik van Rooyen
|Cameron Young
|1:30 PM
|Joel Dahmen
|Chad Ramey
|1:20 PM
|Joaquin Niemann
|Sepp Straka
|1:10 PM
|Matt Kuchar
|Mito Pereira
|1:00 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|Camilo Villegas
|12:50 PM
|Patton Kizzire
|Matthew NeSmith
|12:35 PM
|Adam Hadwin
|Jason Kokrak
|12:25 PM
|Hudson Swafford
|Corey Conners
|12:15 PM
|Billy Horschel
|Shane Lowry
|12:05 PM
|Ian Poulter
|Scott Piercy
|11:55 AM
|Harold Varner III
|Troy Merritt
|11:45 AM
|Adam Svensson
|Roger Sloan
|11:35 AM
|Si Woo Kim
|Kevin Na
|11:25 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Tyrrell Hatton
|11:10 AM
|Luke Donald
|Alex Noren
|11:00 AM
|Brendon Todd
|J.T. Poston
|10:50 AM
|C.T. Pan
|Collin Morikawa
|10:40 AM
|Jim Herman
|Sungjae Im
|10:30 AM
|Charl Schwartzel
|Doc Redman
|10:20 AM
|Maverick McNealy
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10:10 AM
|Bill Haas
|Wyndham Clark
|10:00 AM
|Dylan Frittelli
|Matthias Schwab
|9:50 AM
|Sahith Theegala
|Pat Perez
|9:35 AM
|Branden Grace
|Daniel Berger
|9:25 AM
|Tyler Duncan
|Justin Thomas
|9:15 AM
|Ben Martin
|Brian Stuard
|9:05 AM
|Brian Gay
|Danny Willett
|8:55 AM
|Stewart Cink
|Webb Simpson
|8:45 AM
|Brian Harman
|Jonathan Byrd
|8:35 AM
|Anirban Lahiri
|Peter Malnati
|8:25 AM
|Doug Ghim
|Graeme McDowell
|8:15 AM
|Henrik Stenson
|Cam Davis
|8:05 AM
|Adam Long
|Denny McCarthy
|8:00 AM
|Joseph Bramlett