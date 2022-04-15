Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the RBC Heritage on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament. Through two rounds, Patrick Cantlay is atop the leaderboard at -9, two shots ahead of his Saturday playing partner Robert Streb. The cut line ended up at even part, which eliminated Rickie Fowler, Charles Howell III, and multiple-time champion of this event Davis Love III.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Cantlay is a big favorite to win at +150, with his closest competition Joaquin Niemann (-5) at +1400. Jordan Spieth (-5) and Shane Lowry (-4) trail just behind at +1800 to take home the trophy from Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Round 3 on Saturday, April 16th gets started at 8:00 a.m., with the last pairing putting a peg in the ground at 2:00 p.m. You can catch the action on the Golf Channel between 1-3 p.m. ET and then from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS. PGA Tour Live will have four separate streams going throughout the day starting at 8:30 a.m. ET and wrapping up at 6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 RBC Heritage on Saturday: