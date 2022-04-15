Breaking down the weather forecast for the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee this weekend. On Saturday, the Camping World Truck Series will run the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at 8 p.m. ET with the race airing on FS1. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will run the Food City Dirt Race at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.

The 2021 versions of this weekend’s races were delayed and postponed until the following Monday due to rain. Looking at the upcoming weather forecast, it looks like we may be in for a similar result. Friday’s practices should be fine, but there is a heavy increase in the chance of rain on Saturday. Sunday is going to depend on the length of the rain. If it is a passing thunderstorm, they will be fine. If it is heavy, we could be looking at another Monday running of the Food City Dirt Race.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, April 15th

High 72°, Low 43°: Partly sunny and warmer, 4% chance of rain

3:05 p.m. ET, Camping World Truck Series First Practice

4:05 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series First Practice

5:35 p.m. ET, Camping World Truck Series Final Practice

6:35 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice

Saturday, April 16th

Hi 67°, Low 40°: A passing afternoon shower, 57% chance of rain

4:30 p.m. ET, Camping World Truck Series Qualifying

6:00 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

8:00 p.m. ET, Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (150 laps, 79.95 miles)

Sunday, April 17th

Hi 63°, Low 42°: Some rain and a thunderstorm, 81% chance of rain

7:00 p.m. ET, Food City Dirt Race (250 laps, 133.25 miles)