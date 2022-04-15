How to watch Pelicans vs. Clippers in 2022 NBA play-in tournament

The final playoff spot in the Western Conference playoffs will be on the line tonight as the New Orleans Pelicans travel west to face the Los Angeles Clippers in the final game of the play-in tournament. The winner will clinch the No. 8 seed in the west and will face the No. 1 Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Pelicans vs. Clippers live stream

Game time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream info: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Los Angeles struck out in its first play-in matchup on Tuesday, falling at Minnesota in a 109-103 loss. The Clippers had a six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter but wilted down the stretch despite Wolves big Karl-Anthony Towns fouling out of the contest.

New Orleans survived its first play-in elimination game on Wednesday, taking out San Antonio for a 113-103 victory. CJ McCollum came up huge for the Pelicans with 32 points, seven assists, and six rebounds and was followed by Brandon Ingram, who put up 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists.