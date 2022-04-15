How to watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks in 2022 NBA play-in tournament

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks will wrap up the East play-in tournament when they face off Friday, April 15 for the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. The Cavaliers lost to the Nets in the 7-8 game but have another opportunity to make the postseason here. The Hawks beat the Hornets in the 9-10 game to keep their playoff dreams alive. The winner of this game will get the Miami Heat in the first round.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks live stream

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream info: WatchESPN, ESPN app

The Hawks won the season series 3-1, although one of those games came with the Cavaliers down Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The latter is still out with a finger injury, but he could return for Friday’s game. The Hawks are without big man John Collins, who has dealt with foot and finger issues late in the season. His status is uncertain as well.

The main battle in this game will be between Trae Young and Darius Garland. Whichever star guard can perform better will likely determine who wins this contest and ultimately gets into the main playoff field.