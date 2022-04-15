Pick against the spread, best player prop for Pelicans vs. Clippers in play-in tournament

The final playoff spot in the Western Conference will be on the line on Friday as the New Orleans Pelicans travel to Crypto.com Arena to meet the Los Angeles Clippers in the final game of the play-in tournament. The winner will clinch the No. 8 seed in the west bracket and will meet the No. 1 Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Los Angeles ended up in this elimination game by falling at Minnesota 109-104 on Tuesday. The Clippers wilted down the stretch despite having a six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and Karl-Anthony Towns fouling out. Paul George stepped up with 34 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

New Orleans held complete control during its play-in matchup against San Antonio on Wednesday, downing the Spurs 113-103 in what could be Gregg Popovich’s final game. CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram joined forced to combine for 59 points in the victory.

Los Angeles enters the game as a four-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is currently set at 216.

Pelicans vs. Clippers, 10:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Pick against the spread: Pelicans +4

The teams met recently on April 3 and that resulted in a 119-100 blowout victory for the Clippers. The Pelicans shot just 40.2 percent from the field that night and one would imagine they’d put up a better shooting performance in this elimination game.

With it being do-or-die, McCollum, Ingram, and company will throw everything at the wall against a Clippers team that was just 14-15 against the spread as a home favorite this year. Take the points with New Orleans.

Over/Under: Under 216

Things tend to get tight in playoff basketball, especially during elimination games where the two teams will take their time with each possession to make sure everything is running smoothly. Take the under here.

Player Prop: Paul George Over 27.5 points (+105)

This is definitely a game that calls for PG to step up and drop 30+ points. He did it on Tuesday night and you can bank on him doing it again for the Clippers tonight.

