No. 1 Suns vs. No. 8 Pelicans schedule for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Phoenix Suns followed up their trip to the NBA Finals a year ago by finishing with the league’s best record this season and laying claim to the top seed in the Western Conference. They’ll begin what they hope will be another deep postseason run with a first-round showdown against the New Orleans Pelicans, who earned the No. 8 seed on Friday by taking down the Clippers/Pelicans in the play-in tournament.

Here’s the full schedule for this first-round series in the Western Conference:

No. 1 Suns vs. No. 8 Pelicans schedule

Game 1: Pelicans @ Suns, Sunday, April 17, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Pelicans @ Suns, Tuesday, April 19, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Suns @ Pelicans, Friday, April 22, TBD, ESPN

Game 4: Suns @ Pelicans, Sunday, April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

*Game 5: Pelicans @ Suns, Tuesday, April 26, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Suns @ Pelicans, Thursday, April 28, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Pelicans @ Suns, Saturday, April 30, TBD, TNT

*Games 5-7 if necessary