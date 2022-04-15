 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No. 1 Suns vs. No. 8 Pelicans schedule for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

Here’s everything you need to know about the Suns taking on the Pelicans in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

By Nick Simon
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns followed up their trip to the NBA Finals a year ago by finishing with the league’s best record this season and laying claim to the top seed in the Western Conference. They’ll begin what they hope will be another deep postseason run with a first-round showdown against the New Orleans Pelicans, who earned the No. 8 seed on Friday by taking down the Clippers/Pelicans in the play-in tournament.

Here’s the full schedule for this first-round series in the Western Conference:

No. 1 Suns vs. No. 8 Pelicans schedule

Game 1: Pelicans @ Suns, Sunday, April 17, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2: Pelicans @ Suns, Tuesday, April 19, 10 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3: Suns @ Pelicans, Friday, April 22, TBD, ESPN
Game 4: Suns @ Pelicans, Sunday, April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
*Game 5: Pelicans @ Suns, Tuesday, April 26, TBD, TBD
*Game 6: Suns @ Pelicans, Thursday, April 28, TBD, TBD
*Game 7: Pelicans @ Suns, Saturday, April 30, TBD, TNT

*Games 5-7 if necessary

More From DraftKings Nation