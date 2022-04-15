 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who are the best players on the USFL’s New Jersey Generals? Who played in the NFL?

The New Jersey Generals will be led by former Oregon State head coach Mike Riley and begin their season on Saturday, April 16.

By Jovan C. Alford
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (9) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Generals will be one of eight teams to play this season in the USFL down in Birmingham, Alabama. The Generals are led by Mike Riley, who was recently the head coach in the XFL for the Seattle Dragons. New Jersey will open up the regular season on Saturday, April 16 against the Birmingham Stallions.

Who played in the NFL?

WR Darrius Shepherd
WR J’Mon Moore
QB Luis Perez
RB Trey Williams
CB De’Vaunte Bausby
DT Destiny Vaeao
DE Deyon Sizer
S Trae Elston

Prediction for most productive offensive player

The Generals have a solid wide receiver unit led by Shepherd and Moore, but the most productive offensive player could be Trey Williams. Williams has experience in Riley’s offense going back to the XFL with the Dragons and played in the AAF. The other RBs on Jersey’s roster are Darius Victor and Mike Weber.

