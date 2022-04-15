Series props for Celtics vs. Nets in first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

After defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets are now the No. 7 seed in the East and will play the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Game 1 between these two Atlantic division rivals is set for Sunday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Below we will take a look at the series props for this first round matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and give our picks.

Celtics vs. Nets series props

Series Winner (Celtics -130)

The Nets will not go out quietly in this playoff series and with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant leading the way, they’ll win a game or two. However, there is a reason why Boston went 3-1 against Brooklyn during the season and that’s their defense. The Celtics enter the playoffs with the No. 1 ranked defense in points allowed (104.5 ppg) and holding teams to 38.3% shooting from the field. When you combine that, with their offense, Boston should prevail with the series win.

Series Correct Score (Celtics 4-2 +550)

If you want to try your hand at a plus-money play, then throwing a couple of days at the series correct score is not a bad idea. The Celtics should win this first round series, but it won’t be easy, despite them having Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart. With KD and Kyrie, it’s not out of the realm of possibility to see them push it to a Game 6. They have that type of firepower, but the Celtics’ defense and shotmaking should be able to counter that.

Series Total Games (Six +185)

There’s a small chance that this series could go seven, but that would require the Celtics’ defense to fall off and KD and Irving to go nuclear, which is possible. And if Ben Simmons is ready to play and able to a solid defender after not playing since last summer. The Nets will not make it easy and give Boston issues in every game. It will likely come down to the final minutes in the fourth quarter and who makes that game-changing play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.