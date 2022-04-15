Who are the best players on the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions? Who played in the NFL?

The Birmingham Stallions will be one of eight teams to play this season in the USFL down in Birmingham, Alabama. The Stallions are led by Skip Holtz, who was the head coach at four different colleges (Louisiana Tech, UConn, East Carolina and South Florida). Birmingham will open up the regular season on Saturday, April 16 against the New Jersey Generals.

Who played in the NFL?

RB Jordan Chunn

RB Tony Brooks-James

DE Aaron Adeoye

CB Brian Allen

CB Bryan Mills

CB Josh Shaw

S Nate Holley

LB Scooby Wright III

CB Tae Hayes

Prediction for most productive offensive player

Even though he isn’t listed under who played in the NFL section, keep an eye out for CJ Marable, who had an excellent college career at Coastal Carolina and spent last preseason with the Chicago Bears. Marable can be a factor both in the running and receiving games for the Stallions and whomever they have starting at quarterback.