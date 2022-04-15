Who are the best players on the USFL’s Houston Gamblers? Who played in the NFL?

The Houston Gamblers will be one of eight teams to play this season in the USFL down in Birmingham, Alabama. The Gamblers are led by Kevin Sumlin, who was the head coach at the University of Houston, Texas A&M, and the University of Arizona. Houston will open up the regular season on Sunday, April 17 against the Michigan Panthers.

Who played in the NFL?

DE Ahmad Gooden

DE Chris Odom

LB Donald Payne

Prediction for most productive offensive player

If Sumlin decides to start Kenji Bahar under center over Clayton Thorson, he could have the type of impact we saw PJ Walker had in the XFL. Bahar is a dual-threat quarterback, who had an excellent collegiate career at Monmouth and spent some time with the Baltimore Ravens on their practice squad.

Along with Bahar, keep an eye out for running back Mark Thompson, who went to the Univ. of Florida and shined a couple of years ago in the preseason with the Ravens.