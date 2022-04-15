Who are the best players on the USFL’s Michigan Panthers? Who played in the NFL?

The Michigan Panthers will be one of eight teams to play this season in the USFL down in Birmingham, Alabama. The Panthers are led by former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher. Michigan will open up the regular season on Sunday, April 17 against the Houston Gamblers.

Who played in the NFL?

WR Jeff Badet

WR Lance Lenoir Jr.

TE Marcus Baugh

QB Paxton Lynch

WR Quincy Adeboyejo

CB Jameson Houston

Prediction for most productive offensive player

Whomever Fisher decides on at quarterback between Shea Patterson and Lynch, they’ll have a nice selection of wide receivers to throw to. Badet could be that receiver, who blows up as he has game breaking speed and can stretch the field. The last time we saw Badet on the field in XFL, he had 16 receptions for 108 yards. You should also keep an eye on Lenoir Jr., who had a productive college career at Western Illinois in the FCS.