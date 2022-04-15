Who are the best players on the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars? Who played in the NFL?

The Philadelphia Stars will be one of the eight teams to play this season in the USFL. The Stars are led by head coach Bart Andrus, who was an assistant on multiple NFL and college football coaching staffs. Philadelphia will open the season up Sunday, April 17 against the New Orleans Breakers.

Who played in the NFL?

DE Freedom Akinmoladun

QB Case Cookus

RB Matthew Colburn II

TE Bug Howard

OT Blake Camper

OT Jake Burton

DE Carroll Phillips

DT Michael Barnett

LB Te’von Coney

CB Channing Stribling

CB Mazzi Wilkins

S Jack Tocho

WR Devin Gray

Prediction for most productive offensive player

While they have two good running backs in Darnell Holland and Matthew Colburn II, their most productive offensive player could be wide receiver Devin Gray. While he spent some time in the NFL, he most recently was apart of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. He made some noise during his time there and was having success during training camp.