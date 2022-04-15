Who are the best players on the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars? Who played in the NFL?

The Philadelphia Stars will be one of the eight teams to play this season in the USFL. The Stars are led by head coach Bart Andrus, who was an assistant on multiple NFL and college football coaching staffs. Philadelphia will open the season up Sunday, April 17 against the New Orleans Breakers.
Who played in the NFL?
DE Freedom Akinmoladun
QB Case Cookus
RB Matthew Colburn II
TE Bug Howard
OT Blake Camper
OT Jake Burton
DE Carroll Phillips
DT Michael Barnett
LB Te’von Coney
CB Channing Stribling
CB Mazzi Wilkins
S Jack Tocho
WR Devin Gray
Prediction for most productive offensive player
While they have two good running backs in Darnell Holland and Matthew Colburn II, their most productive offensive player could be wide receiver Devin Gray. While he spent some time in the NFL, he most recently was apart of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. He made some noise during his time there and was having success during training camp.