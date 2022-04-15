Who are the best players on the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers? Who played in the NFL?

The New Orleans Breakers will be one of the eight teams to play this season in the USFL. The Breakers are led by Larry Fedora, who spent most of his coaching career in college football. Fedora was most notably the head coach for North Carolina. New Orleans will open the season up Sunday, April 17 against the Philadelphia Stars.

Who played in the NFL?

QB Kyle Sloter

WR Taywan Taylor

WR Chad Williams

TE Sal Cannella

DT Shakir Soto

DE Davin Bellamy

K Austin MacGinnis

Prediction for most productive offensive player

Surprisingly, I am going to go with Sal Cannella. In 2016, at Northern Colorado, Kyle Sloter had some success throwing to the tight end. I think we could see that again this year with Cannella who has played high level football. Cannella stands at 6-foot-5, 228 pounds and has some speed. This is a guy I expect to make some noise in the redzone this season.